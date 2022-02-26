Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor ooze oomph as they step out for Saturday dinner; PICS
Bollywood’s new-age star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor share an extremely close bond. A few moments back, the three young women were papped as they stepped out in the city to enjoy Saturday dinner together.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
distressing to see young girls trying so hard. they dont need to! they are super attractive
