Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor ooze oomph as they step out for Saturday dinner; PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:43 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor ooze oomph as they step out for Saturday dinner; PICS
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor ooze oomph as they step out for Saturday dinner; PICS
Advertisement

Bollywood’s new-age star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor share an extremely close bond. A few moments back, the three young women were papped as they stepped out in the city to enjoy Saturday dinner together. 

Take a look: 

shanaya kapoor snapped in the city first image

ananya panday and suhana khan snapped in the city first image

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
35 seconds ago
distressing to see young girls trying so hard. they dont need to! they are super attractive
0 REPLY