Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor stun in bikinis as they spend Women’s Day in pool; PICS
BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor spent International Women’s Day 2022 together. The three young girls dished out hashtag friendship goals as they took to social media to share glimpses of their fun day together. All three of them looked stunning in their swimwear.
Take a look:
Credits: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
The whole lot of them are dumb as doorknobs. Nepotism in bollywood truely is a plague that maligns the industry.
0 REPLY