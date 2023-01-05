Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating? Everything you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kids in town. Even before entering showbiz, she has been enjoying a massive fan following on social media. Whenever she shares a post on her Instagram handle, it goes viral in no time. Netizens are always curious to know everything about the superstar in the making. In the past, her short film made waves on the Internet. She left everyone mighty impressed with her acting skills. Now, she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda will also mark his debut with Suhana. Going by the latest report, the duo is dating each other. Are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating each other?

Suhana and Agastya recently wrapped up the shoot of The Archies. They were seen making a starry entry at the wrap-up party that took place recently. Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor too is making her debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Ever since they started shooting for the film, the excitement around them amped up. Now, according to Hindustan Times, Suhana and Agastya are in a relationship. The report suggests that the romance started on the sets of The Archies. A source revealed that they were not trying to hide their bond on the sets and would spend a lot of time together. It is also being said that they don't plan to make their alleged romance official as of now. But most of the people who are working on the film learnt about their bond in August 2022. Going by the report, Shweta Bachchan loves Suhana and she approves of her and Agastya's relationship. Shweta and Suhana are often seen commenting on each other's posts on Instagram. Even Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi, shares a warm bond with Suhana. They are often seen spending time together. The duo even gets clicked at Bollywood parties together.



Suhana Khan attends the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch with Agastya Nanda Attending the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family is like a ritual. During their relationship, Alia Bhatt used to attend the lunch get-together with Ranbir Kapoor. This time, we saw Suhana arriving with Shweta, Navya and Agastya for the Christmas lunch. Her appearance took many by surprise. She was also part of the grand family picture. Shah Rukh's daughter posed next to the new mommy in town Alia. The source revealed that Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.



Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Alibaug diaries Recently, Navya celebrated her 25th birthday and social media was filled with sweet wishes from her fans, friends, and family members. She celebrated her birthday in Alibaug with her BFFs and brother Agastya. Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her debut soon, was also seen accompanying Suhana, Navya and Agastya. They were spotted at the Gateway of India as they headed back to the city.



Agastya Nanda's work front Even before the release of his debut film, The Archies, Agastya has signed his second film. He will be teaming up with the legendary actor Dharmendra for a war drama. National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan is making a film titled IKKIS. The director has collaborated with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is a war drama based on the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life. Suhana Khan's work front Suhana's debut film The Archies also stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot. It is based on the popular Archies Comics, and is expected to release in 2023 on Netflix. Recently, Suhana shared a glimpse of her journal given to her by Shah Rukh. It included acting notes and advice that her father wrote over the years. The text on the journal read, "This journal belongs to: Suhana Khan. By Papa." After Suhana shared it with her fans, SRK commented, "Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one." Agastya's mom too commented, "Incredible."



