Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted arriving at BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s house together; see PICS

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, has already made a place for herself in the film industry, with some notable movies. When it comes to her personal life, the young actress is the best friend of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

As you may know, the trio grew up together, and have always been with each other through thick and thin. After Ananya Panday's successful entry into Bollywood, her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are set to make their acting debut, very soon.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at Shanaya Kapoor's house

Despite being highly busy with their respective careers, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor have made sure that they spend quality time with each other just before, whenever it is possible. On October 11, Wednesday night, the Dream Girl 2 actress and The Archies star were spotted together, as they arrived at the Vrushabha actress's residence.

Ananya Panday opted for a beige sleeveless crop top for the night, which she paired with blue denim trousers. The actress, who was seen partially covering her face with her phone, opted for a no make-up look, and no accessories. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, was seen in a white top, which she paired with a brown shawl. She completed her look with a neat ponytail, minimal jewellery, and a no make-up look.

Have a look at Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's pictures, below:

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: The Archies' Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to shoot episode before film's release?-REPORT