Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan make for a stylish mother & daughter duo as they vacay in Serbia; PHOTOS

’s wife, , is one of the most stylish star-wives of our Bollywood industry. She always makes sure to grab all the eyeballs with her flawless looks and stunning fashion sense. Walking on her footsteps is her daughter , who is again one of the most popular star-kids of this generation. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media already. Acing her fashion game most of the time, Suhana and her style always become the talk of the town. Well, the recent pictures posted by Gauri featuring her and Suhana from Serbia sure has all the attention of their fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Gauri Khan posted two pictures. The first picture saw her standing in front of the Church of Saint Sava and the second picture saw her daughter Suhana posing in the same place. Gauri could be seen wearing olive green shorts paired with an olive green jacket over a white tee. She completed her look with white sneakers and black aviators. Suhana, on the other hand, wore a crop top and a skirt with a slit in the front. Gauri captioned this image as, “Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations.”

Take a look:

It appears that Gauri Khan is on her work trip, and daughter Suhana Khan has accompanied her mother. Well, we love how these two women are slating in their all-girls trip. Indeed, Suhana and Gauri make for a stylish mother-daughter duo.

