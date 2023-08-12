Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan serve major fashion goals in casual outfits as they step out for an event: PICS

Suhana Khan, the popular star kid has been making headlines these days, with her stylish public appearances, and exciting updates on her debut project. The budding actress, who is the only daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is set to make her acting debut soon with the upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. On Friday night, Suhana Khan was spotted at a posh restaurant in Mumbai with her mom Gauri, as they stepped out to attend an event.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan serve major fashion goals in casual outfits

The stylish mother-daughter duo, who arrived at a popular restaurant in Bandra for a book launch event, looked stylish as always in casual outfits. Suhana Khan, as always, looked pretty in a halter neck black sheath dress. The star kid completed her look with dewy make-up, a free hairdo, a pair of statement hoop earrings, and a pair of black heels.

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, looked simply stylish in a sleeveless off-white corset top, which she paired with a casual yellow jacket, and a pair of blue distressed denim trousers. The star wife completed her look with rosy make-up, a wavy hairdo, a blue handbag, minimal accessories, and pair of silver heels. The mother-daughter duo, who was spotted leaving the restuarant after the event, greeted paparrazi photographers and posed for pictures.

Check out Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan's pictures, below:

About Suhana's debut project

As mentioned before, Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with The Archies, which is an official adaptation of the globally-famous comics. The Zoya Akhtar directorial has been garnering the attention of cine-goers with its promising teaser and official posters, which are now going viral. Suhana is playing the role of Veronica Lodge in the film.

Along with the star kid, the Netflix project features a stellar star cast including Sridevi's second daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, in the lead roles. The release date of The Archies is expected to be revealed along with the official trailer, very soon.

