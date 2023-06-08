Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are mesmerized by Shanaya Kapoor’s sexy belly dance moves in latest VIDEO

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor may not have made her big screen debut yet, but she is already a star in her own right. She has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone, and she frequently treats them to some stunning pictures of herself. Not just that, she is also a great dancer, and her dance reels usually go viral in no time at all. Much to her fans' delight, Shanaya Kapoor posted yet another video in which she is seen belly dancing to Neha Kakkar's song Gali Gali. Her energetic and flawless dance moves left everyone impressed, including her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, and bestie Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor react to Shanaya Kapoor's dance reel

On Wednesday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a reel that shows her dancing to the song Gali Gali. Shanaya looks uber-cool, and she flaunted her midriff by opting for a neon green bralette paired with baggy black track pants, and black-and-white sneakers. She left her long straight hair open, and her killer dance moves left her fans awestruck. "It’s been a minute," wrote Shanaya, while sharing the video. Janhvi Kapoor was amazed by Shanaya's dance moves, and she dropped an appreciative comment for her cousin. She wrote, "Too good!!" along with clapping emojis. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also commented, "Wowwwwww amazing," followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Shanaya Kapoor's parents also showered love on her. While Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Whooottt whoootttt," Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Superb." Check out the video below.

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are best friends, and are often seen hyping each other up, and cheering for each other on Instagram. A few days ago, Shanaya dropped a picture of herself in a body-hugging bright pink one-shoulder gown. Suhana Khan went gaga over her stunning look, and commented, "Ummm What!??????" along with heart-eyed emojis.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

