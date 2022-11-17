Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda engage in a fun banter over latter’s ‘Rajma Chawal’ post, See here

Shah Rukh Khan ’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan ’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have been each other’s best friends since childhood. They both have often been spotted hanging out with each other on numerous occasions. Recently, they both were papped at high-profile fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Though the love and admiration they share for each other never seem to run out, recently these star kids were engaged in a fun banter on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Navya Nanda dropped a cute post wherein she can be seen lying on the grass in absolute comfort and ease. A comment was written on Navya’s T-shirt which read, “Ma, Grand-ma, Raj-ma”. She captioned this post by saying, “rajma chawal >”. With this post, it was clear that she was craving for ‘rajma chawal’ and would love to have it with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Soon after she posted this on Instagram, Suhana Khan dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Minutes later, Suhana came out with another cute comment wherein she wrote, “But it’s Wednesday.”

Responding to Suhana, several fans came out in support of The Archies actor and said that, unlike Tuesday or Thursday, Navya can have non-vegetarian food on Wednesday. A few of them pointed out that Navya Nanda might be vegetarian and hence craving for rajma chawal instead of something else.

After reading a bunch of reactions like these, Navya Nanda laughed at Suhana’s comment and cutely wrote, “hahahaha”

Then a fan whose handle was named ‘rajma chawal’ wrote, “Hey there!!!” with a laughing emoji. Responding to this fan, Navya funnily wrote, “OMG” with a laughing emoji.

Another fan highlighted that be it Sunday or Wednesday, one can have ‘rajma chawal’ on a daily basis. This fan wrote, “Sunday ho ja Wednesday har Roj rajma day.” Responding to this fan, Navya expressed happiness and replied to him with a ‘high-five’ emoji.