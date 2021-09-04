From Suhana Khan, Arhaan Khan to Khushi Kapoor; A look at the lives of star kids who studied abroad

There is something about life in and around the tinsel town of Bollywood, a kind of luxurious mystery, that keeps viewers and fans curious. More often than not, this mystery finds its way from the lives of actors and filmmakers to that of their children, whom we popularly address as the star kids. There is an air of curiosity and speculation around the shiny lives of Bollywood kids, what was their childhood like, where do they study, who are their friends, and what are their future plans, questions regarding them are aplenty. In this article, we address one of these questions as we offer a glimpse into the lives of star kids who have studied abroad.

It has become increasingly common for Bollywood stars to send their kids abroad to pursue higher education. Whether they enter showbiz or not, star kids nowadays are focusing on completing their education in a field that they love. From ’s daughter to ’s son , many star kids have moved outside the country to study. Thanks to an ongoing digital revolution, social media, and paparazzi culture, we get more than a glimpse into their lives.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s have a good look into the lives of next-generation star kids who studied, or are studying abroad:

1. Suhana Khan

Daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, and wife Gauri, Suhana Khan is immensely popular online. According to reports, Suhana is studying drama in New York University's Tisch School of The Arts. Suhana’s Instagram grid is full of aesthetic pictures of herself. Her friends from university make an occasional appearance as well. When in India, she spends time with her girl gang Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and . Suhana is harbouring Bollywood ambitions. It was Pinkvilla that first reported that the star kid will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial of the adaptation of the international Archie comics.

2.

Producer Boney Kapoor and the legendary actress ’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is already an internet sensation before making her Bollywood debut. As per reports, Khushi is studying acting at the New York Film Institute. It looks like Khushi will be following her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s steps into Bollywood. Recently, there were reports that Khushi will be joining Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda to make a debut in Zoya Akhtar’s aforementioned directorial.

3.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri’s eldest son, Aryan Khan is another star kid on the block who went abroad to pursue higher education. Aryan, who was studying Cinematic arts at the University of Southern California, graduated from university. According to reports, he was learning filmmaking and acting.

4. Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was in New York, after completing her schooling at Sevenoaks School in the United Kingdom. She was reportedly studying at Fordham University, New York. She graduated from the same last year during the pandemic. Navya is a young entrepreneur who is the co-founder and CMO at Aara Health and the founder of Project Naveli. Her work focuses on creating awareness on stigmatised feminine health as well as getting women access to opportunities and resources for their economic and social empowerment.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan from his previous marriage with actress Amrita Singh. Ibrahim has graduated from Columbia University. Ibrahim is not too active on social media and has a private account on Instagram. His Bollywood debut plans are still not revealed although father Saif Ali Khan has shared that he will be stepping into showbiz at some point in time.

6. Alaviaa Jaaferi

Choreographer and actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi is reportedly studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Alaviaa is quite popular on social media, and her Instagram grid is full of the most stunning pictures. She drops some major fashion cues on the photo-sharing application, from some of the most beautiful locations.

7. Nysa Devgan

and Kajol’s eldest child, Nysa Devgan was studying at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore. Nysa is quite private on social media, but according to a fan account of the star kid, she recently graduated from college. Last month, she was spotted with mum Kajol at a Mumbai suburb, while they were out on a mother-daughter date on the latter’s birthday eve. The buzz is that Nysa would be following the footsteps of her parents into a Bollywood career.

8. Yashvardan Ahuja

Popular Bollywood actor Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja is yet another name that makes it to this list. Yashvardhan is reportedly studying at the MET Film School in London, and looks forward to making a Bollywood debut.

9. Aaliyah Kashyap

Maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is pursuing her education in the Chapman University in Southern California. Aaliyah is already popular on social media, where she gives fans glimpses into her life every now and then. She also often shares loved-up pictures with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. It is expected that Aaliyah might soon enter Bollywood after her graduation.

10.

and Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan has recently left the country to study abroad. Malaika took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell note for her son, as he moved abroad for higher studies. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Malaika shared that she’s still trying to get used to his absence.

Which of these star kids’ Bollywood debut are you looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comments below.

