Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji and others attend Kajal Anand’s birthday bash; PICS
Last night all B-town celebs came together for a grand birthday bash for Kajal Anand. This party was indeed a star-studded one and we saw well-known names from the industry marking their presence at the bash. From SRK’s son Aryan Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor, we saw a lot of stylish faces and everyone grabbed all the eyeballs.
