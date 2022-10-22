Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan spotted by netizens at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash in glamourous attires, SEE PICS

And the festive season is here! With barely a few days left for the festival of Diwali to arrive, the Bollywood industry is engulfed in festive mode and we can clearly see that over the past few days. Two days ago, film producer Ramesh Taurani and actress Kriti Sanon held their Diwali bashes. Yesterday, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actress Taapsee Pannu held their Diwali bashes. All of these bashes were clearly star-studded affairs wherein we spotted several celebrities in attendance.

Today, actress Bhumi Pednekar is holding a grand Diwali party in Mumbai. Here, we have seen actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani in attendance. And to add a charm at this Diwali party, we have spotted Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, at the party. She arrived in her golden saree at the venue and we must say that she aced her look with ease by flashing her cute smile.