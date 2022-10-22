Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan spotted by netizens at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash in glamourous attires, SEE PICS
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, the children of Shah Rukh Khan were spotted by netizens at Bhumi Pednekar's pre-Diwali party today.
And the festive season is here! With barely a few days left for the festival of Diwali to arrive, the Bollywood industry is engulfed in festive mode and we can clearly see that over the past few days. Two days ago, film producer Ramesh Taurani and actress Kriti Sanon held their Diwali bashes. Yesterday, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actress Taapsee Pannu held their Diwali bashes. All of these bashes were clearly star-studded affairs wherein we spotted several celebrities in attendance.
Today, actress Bhumi Pednekar is holding a grand Diwali party in Mumbai. Here, we have seen actors Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani in attendance. And to add a charm at this Diwali party, we have spotted Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, at the party. She arrived in her golden saree at the venue and we must say that she aced her look with ease by flashing her cute smile.
Along with her, we spotter Aryan Khan who looked confident in his attire at the party.
Do have a look here.
Suhana Khan will be next seen in The Archies
Suhana Khan will soon be seen in the Netflix film titled ‘The Archies’. Directed by popular filmmake Zoya Akhtar, the film stars popular star kids namely Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in lead roles. For those who are unaware, Khushi is late actress Sridevi’s daughter while Nanda is the grandson of actor Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
Yesterday, we spotted Suhana Khan at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party as well. Clearly, we are loving her traditional attires nowadays. Suhana Khan is best friends with actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood.
Though Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a fan following of over 2.9 million Instagram users. Aryan Khan, also enjoys a fan following of over 2.2 million Instagram users. Both Aryan and Suhana clearly never shy from exuding perfect siblings' goals!
