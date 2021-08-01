Suhana Khan attempts charcoal art to draw her mother’s portrait; Gauri Khan calls it ‘extremely therapeutic’

On Saturday night, ’s daughter brought her artistic skills into play to pay a sweet tribute to her mother. On Friendship Day 2021, the star-kid attempted charcoal art to draw ’s portrait. Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a short clip to share a sneak peek of her artistic skills with followers online. As the video begins, fans can see Suhana writing ‘Mom’ before adding a heart on her art work.

Suhana tagged her mother on the story, replying to which, Gauri Khan re-shared her daughter’s video on her Instagram space. While sharing the clip, Gauri revealed that charcoal art has proven to be ‘extremely therapeutic’ for her daughter. She said, “Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic” before adding the hashtag ‘portrait’. It seems that the mother-daughter duo kick-started their weekend on a therapeutic note. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Last week, Gauri Khan turned photographer for Suhana Khan and clicked her daughter in stunning blue hues. In the pictures, Suhana was seen donning a casual white top that was paired with denim shorts. She kept her look simple with minimalistic accessories. Sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks, the star kid opted for an edgy makeup with highlighted cheeks. While sharing the post, Gauri articulated “Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour”.

When father Shah Rukh Khan saw the post, he dropped a sweet comment that read, “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour”. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share three kids together namely, Aryan, AbRam and Suhana. Talking about Suhana, the star kid is currently completing her high studies.

