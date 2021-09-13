Suhana Khan basks in the New York sun as she amps up her weekend style game

’s darling daughter is one of the most sought after star kids in the industry. In fact, the young starlet, who is quite active on social media, also enjoys a massive fan following and makes sure to take the internet by a storm every time she shares a pic on Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, Suhana is once again making the headlines with her recent post on Instagram as she proves to be a diva once again.

In the recent post, the young starlet was seen basking in the New York sun on a Sunday morning and her panache was unmissable. In the pics, Suhana had amped her weekend style as she wore a light blue coloured oversized shirt with a black top with a plunging neckline and denim shorts. She had left her tresses open and had completed her look with a pair of black loafers. Besides, the green trees in the background added charm to the pics. Suhana had captioned the image as “Sunday” along with a green leaf emoticon.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s Instagram:

To note, while Suhana is one of the most talked about star kids in tinselvile, there has been a lot of speculations about her big Bollywood debut. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Suhana will be making her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project which will be an adaptation of Archie comics. “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch,” a source closed to the development had stated. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in the Archie comics adaptation