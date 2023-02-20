Suhana Khan blushes as she poses with a bouquet of roses; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and we all know that. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Well, fans are always keen to know every detail about SRK and as well as his family. All eyes are now on his daughter Suhana Khan, as she is all set to make her debut soon in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She is not very active on social media yet but she is already a diva and enjoys a decent fan following on social media. It looks like she was enjoying leisure time with her cousin Aalia Chhiba. Suhana Khan’s cousin Aalia Chhiba shares her picture

Suhana Khan is a beautiful sight to look at and there is no denying this fact. These days the star kid is gearing up for her debut film release. She is spotted in the city quite often flaunting her fine fashion game and we bet she already has quite a fan following, who look up to her for her fashion sense. Well, recently her cousin Aalia Chhiba took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute picture of Suhana. In the picture, we can see the star kid looking stunning as she held a bouquet of flowers. Suhana wore a light pink coloured high-neck with fur on the neck. She layered it with a beige coloured trench coat and looked down towards the flower bouquet. Check out Suhana Khan’s picture:

The Archies will mark the debut of Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie, backed by Netflix, is a Bollywood adaptation of the popular international comics Archies. It will also see Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in key roles. The Netflix film is set to release in 2023.

