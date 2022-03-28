Suhana Khan calls Ananya Panday ‘magnificent’ as she shows off her svelte frame in pink gown; PICS

Ananya Panday recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. The young actress was a showstopper for designer Falguni Shane Peacock at the grand finale of the prestigious fashion event. Ananya donned a beautiful off-shoulder pink mini dress with a long train, and needless to say, she looked quite the sight in the pretty ensemble. A few moments back, the actress took to her social media space and shared a slew of pictures in her gown and BFF Suhana Khan could not stop herself from commenting on her post.

Sharing the pictures on the ‘gram, Ananya wrote a sweet caption that read, Had the best time walking for the @lakmefashionwk grand finale for @falgunishanepeacockindia (red heart emoji) so grateful for all the shiny, pink drama that came with it (slew of emojis)“. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans, friends, and close ones flooded the post with likes and comments. Among others Suhana took to the comments section and wrote, “wow magnificent”. Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey also left a comment that read, “Love !!!!! (red heart emojis) (fire emojis)”.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s reaction to Ananya Panday’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is also filming for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, has started shooting for her debut project, which is an adaptation of The Archie. She will be making her debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.