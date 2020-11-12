Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will celebrate his 23rd birthday on November 13, 2020. Check out Suhana Khan's post meant for him.

’s son will turn a year older on November 13, 2020, and wishes have been showered on him already! Well, there is no denying this fact that the star kid is also popular like his dad and he already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For the unversed, he has over one million followers on Instagram and there are yet more to come! So, Aryan will turn 23 on Friday, a day ahead of Diwali.

Now, someone very special has wished him on his birthday and she happens to be none other than herself. She has shared a picture with her elder brother in which the two of them can be seen happily posing for the camera in Dubai. This picture was taken a few days back on their father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday that was on November 2, 2020. Suhana has also added a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday to my bestie. Jk eww xxx.”

Check out the post below:

Along with this, Suhana Khan has shared a throwback picture in which their mom is posing with her friends. She has captioned the picture as ‘love you that definitely is indicated to her mother. Talking about Aryan Khan, he lent his voice for the character of Simba in the Hindi version of the movie The Lion King. On the other hand, his dad Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the character of Simba’s father Mufasa. We wish Aryan Khan a happy birthday in advance!

Check out Suhana's second post below:

