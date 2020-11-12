  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will celebrate his 23rd birthday on November 13, 2020. Check out Suhana Khan's post meant for him.
16742 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POSTSuhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will turn a year older on November 13, 2020, and wishes have been showered on him already! Well, there is no denying this fact that the star kid is also popular like his dad and he already enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For the unversed, he has over one million followers on Instagram and there are yet more to come! So, Aryan will turn 23 on Friday, a day ahead of Diwali.

Now, someone very special has wished him on his birthday and she happens to be none other than Suhana Khan herself. She has shared a picture with her elder brother in which the two of them can be seen happily posing for the camera in Dubai. This picture was taken a few days back on their father Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday that was on November 2, 2020. Suhana has also added a caption that reads, “Happy Birthday to my bestie. Jk eww xxx.” 

Check out the post below:

Along with this, Suhana Khan has shared a throwback picture in which their mom Gauri Khan is posing with her friends. She has captioned the picture as ‘love you that definitely is indicated to her mother. Talking about Aryan Khan, he lent his voice for the character of Simba in the Hindi version of the movie The Lion King. On the other hand, his dad Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the character of Simba’s father Mufasa. We wish Aryan Khan a happy birthday in advance! 

Check out Suhana's second post below:

Also Read: Suhana Khan strikes a stunning pose as she slays a chic outfit in her new PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Suhana Khan proves she's like any other sister; Shares a photo REJECTED by Aryan Khan ft Shah Rukh & AbRam
Suhana Khan goes 'oops' as she drops a stunning photo with brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba
Rakshabandhan 2020: Suhana Khan shares photos of AbRam and Aryan to wish her brothers on the festival
Which star kid do you think will hit the big screen next? Suhana, Aryan, Ibrahim, Shanaya or Khushi? COMMENT
Inside Pics from Shah Rukh Khan's New Year Party: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan enter 2020 in style
Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan & Suhana are celebrating New Year with old friends & it seems fun; View PIC

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement