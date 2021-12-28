Suhana Khan calls BFF Ananya Panday 'perfect' as the Gehraiyaan star shares new PICS; Find out why

Every now and then, popular Gen-Z star Ananya Panday treats her fans with stylish photos that tend to take over the internet. What makes her posts on social media even more interesting are her quirky captions. And, each time, Ananya drops a new set of photos, her closest best friend, Suhana Khan ensures she cheers her on. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Suhana once again rooted for her best friend and Gehraiyaan star Ananya as the latter stunned in a new photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared photos clicked by The House Of Pixels in which she is seen in a flawless white look. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in a beige sports bralette with a white cutout shirt and matching knee-length shorts. She teamed it up with knee-high white boots to round off her look. Ananya's hair is perfectly styled in a messy bun and she looked flawless as she posed. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Annie in wonderland." Suhana was quick to comment on the same and called her entire white look 'perfect.'

Take a look:

Recently, Suhana shared close up selfies of herself on social media and Ananya was quick to shower love on her best friend. Ananya could not get enough of her best friend's glow and wrote, "glowin" in the comments.

Meanwhile, Ananya is all set to be seen in Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan. The film stars Ananya with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is backed by Dharma Productions and will release on January 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Besides this, Ananya also will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

