Suhana Khan cannot get enough of BFF Ananya Panday's smouldering bikini PICS from Maldives; See her reaction

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's bond is well known among their fans. Recently, when Ananya dropped stunning photos from her Maldives vacay in a swimsuit, Suhana could not help but shower her with love.
Actress Ananya Panday has been in the headlines over the last few days owing to her New Year's getaway to the Maldives with Ishaan Khatter. Just yesterday, Ananya had dropped alluring photos in a swimsuit to mark her first post of 2021 and celebrate the New Year. The photos set the internet on fire and now, her best friend, Suhana Khan also has reacted to them. Suhana and Ananya share a strong bond since childhood and often, their banter on social media becomes a highlight for fans. 

This time, when Ananya set the internet on fire with her stunning bikini photos from the Maldives, she left Suhana also stumped. Suhana took to the comments to shower love on her best friend who was holidaying in the tropical paradise. Suhana dropped heart emoticons on Ananya's bikini photos and left fans gushing. While we wait for Ananya's response to Suhana, the photos that the Khaali Peeli star shared to welcome 2021 have been winning the internet. 

Meanwhile, often when Suhana posts photos on social media, Ananya drops in sweet comments and praises her friend. Their Instagram camaraderie always leaves fans gushing. 

Meanwhile, Suhana had recently dropped a couple of photos on Instagram in a white furry co-ord set and those had left her close friends in awe. The star kid never fails to hype up her friends and her BFFS always have her back. Whenever Ananya and Suhana share photos on social media with each other, they tend to go viral on the internet. Since Suhana made her Instagram account public, there have been several times that Ananya has dropped in sweet comments on her posts and gave all a glimpse of their bond.  

Also Read|Suhana Khan is all set to dash into New Year 2021 in furry white co ords; BFF Shanaya asks 'are you for real'

