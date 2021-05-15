Suhana Khan cannot stop smiling in a priceless THROWBACK photo with her cousins Arjun & Alia Chhiba

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is among the popular star kids in Bollywood. A throwback photo of the star kid is doing rounds on social media and it will leave you in awe of her smile.

Among the star kids in Bollywood, and 's daughter is quite popular. Since the time she has made her Instagram handle public, her posts tend to go viral on social media. However, prior to it, every now and then, Suhana's photos were shared by her cousins Alia and Arjun Chhiba on social media. Now, a throwback photo of the star kid with her cousins is winning hearts and well, it is for all the right reasons.

A throwback photo shared by Suhana's cousin Arjun features King Khan's daughter with her cousins. Seemingly clicked during her teenage years, the photo gives us a glimpse of Suhana's bond with her cousins. In the old photo, we can see Suhana clad in a tank top with her hair tied up. She is seen smiling away as she posed with Arjun and Alia in the photo. The photo dates back to 2014 and it seems to have been clicked at some destination out of India.

Take a look at Suhana's throwback photo:

Suhana often uses her own handle to recall happy moments with her cousins when she misses them. A few weeks back, Suhana had shared a photo with Arjun and his girlfriend Manavi on her own social media handle as she wished the latter on her birthday. Earlier, when Suhana had shared a photo with Arjun and his girlfriend, she had called them 'babysitters.' The cute banter had given all a glimpse of how close the cousins were.

Currently, Suhana is in New York. The star kid had enrolled in New York University for her higher studies back in 2019. When she was off to the University, on her first day, mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of her walking on the sets of her new college. Reportedly, Suhana is also gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. Recently, Maheep Kapoor, who is Suhana's best friend Shanaya Kapoor's mother, said in a chat that she would love to see all three best friends including Ananya Panday on screen together.

Also Read|THROWBACK: What Shah Rukh Khan said to daughter Suhana Khan after watching her act as Juliet in a play

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Arjun Chhiba Instagram

Share your comment ×