Suhana Khan can't stop gushing over BFF Navya Naveli Nanda's priceless photo; check her reaction

If you’re a girl’s girl and get excited for your bestie’s success more than yours then you share a very special bond with your BFF. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also share this love and affection towards each other and never lose any opportunity to root for their bestie. Recently, Navya posted a black-and-white image of herself on her Instagram profile, and like a supportive BFF, Suhana posted a sweet comment on her pic.

Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Navya Naveli Nanda's photo

When Navya posted a picture of her on social media, people came to the comments section to shower love on the star kid. In the pic, Navya can be seen wearing a tube dress with her hair tied in a messy bun. She styled herself with small hoop earrings and a quirky handbag. While posting the picture, Navya used multiple emojis including a black heart, a camera, and a panda face to describe the image.

Take a look at her post:

Her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was among the first ones to comment on her post. She wrote, “Hi cutie.” Then came Navya's BFF Suhana Khan who couldn’t stop gushing over her picture. The aspiring actress commented, “OMG so pretty” with multiple heart-eye emojis.

A couple of days ago, Navya also posted pictures of The Archies poster plastered over the streets of Mumbai. The entrepreneur was proud to see her baby brother Agastya Nanda’s picture on the billboard as he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie. Suhana, who will also be seen in the movie, commented on multiple heart emojis under Navya’s post.

Suhana Khan’s work front

Unlike her brother Aryan Khan, SRK’s daughter is set to become an actor and walk in the footsteps of her megastar father. The 23-year-old actress has been part of multiple theater shows and plays during her college days. She also attended New York University to study acting and drama. The actress will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic series of the same name. The musical also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina and will be released on December 7.

ALSO READ: 'I would have a nice…’: How would Suhana Khan react if someone was spreading nasty rumors about her