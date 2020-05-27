Suhana Khan channels her inner Princess Jasmine in this UNSEEN birthday photo; Check It Out

Suhana Khan can be seen wearing a Princess Jasmine T-shirt as she channels her adorable smile and poses for the. Check out the photo below.

recently turned 20 and took social media by storm as she celebrated her birthday amidst the strict lockdown in India. Suhana's die-hard fans and fan clubs were all over social media as they wished the star kid and shared pictures which were posted by her friends. One such picture made its way to social media and caught our eye as and 's daughter looked radirant. The photo was shared by one of Suhana's friends wishing her a happy birthday.

In the photo, the star kid who is close to hitting a million followers on Instagram, can be seen flashing her wide smile. Suhana can be seen wearing a Princess Jasmine T-shirt as she channels her adorable smile and poses for the photo. With her hands crossed and eyes shut, Suhana can be seen beaming with a smile. The photo caption shared by her friend read, "Happy Birthday Babbi." Well, we definitely did not know that Suhana is adorable addressed as Babbi among her friends.

Check out the photo below:

For her 20th birthday, Suhana shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, "I’m gonna be 30 in ten years."

For the uninitiated, Suhana aspires to be an actress. Shah Rukh Khan has spilled beans on his daughter's B-town plans. SRK once mentioned that while his son desires to be a filmmaker, Suhana wants to act in films.

