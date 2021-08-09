Suhana Khan cheers as Shanaya Kapoor shares her fun makeup room shenanigans with a wish; WATCH

Even before Shanaya Kapoor has made her debut in Bollywood, her social media posts have been making all the noise and going viral on social media. Even her best friend 's daughter , who is gearing up for her own Bollywood debut, keeps cheering her on. Speaking of this, recently, we saw their bond once again in action as Shanaya dropped a goofy video of her vanity van shenanigans with her team and Suhana could not resist commenting on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya dropped a video in which she is seen sitting in her vanity van in a bathrobe while her hair and makeup team are working on her. She can be seen laughing, smiling and chatting away while her team gets her all decked up for shoot. The video was shot in time-lapse mode and hence, everything was happening quickly. Suhana was quick to notice her best friend's gorgeous look and she cheered her on. She wrote, "Yay," in the comments. Shanaya had a wish too in her caption. She wrote, "If only we could get ready this fast."

Meanwhile, Shanaya had announced a while back that she is debuting with Dharma Productions and since then, her social media posts have been taking over the internet. Every time Shanaya shares something, her best friends, Navya Nanda Naveli, Ananya Panday and Suhana are there to cheer her on. Similarly, when her best friends share something on their handles, Shanaya is the first one to cheer for them. The bond between the star kids is quite strong and they prove it with each display of affection on social media.

Shanaya has also been sharing photos and videos from her dance class where she is training for her debut. From learning belly dance to kathak, the star kid is leaving no stone unturned for her entry into Bollywood.

