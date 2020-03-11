Suhana Khan chills with friends in sunny New York as they smile wide for the camera; See Pics

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While Suhana was earlier studying in the UK where she graduated from, the star kid is now enrolled in New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts.

On Wednesday, we came across some new photos of Suhana and cannot help but share it. Sporting a Los Angeles sweatshirt, Suhana can be seen smiling for the camera as she poses with her friends. Suhana's photos were a treat for her fans. In the photo, Suhana and her friends can be chilling in a park along with their drinks..

Check out Suhana's latest photos from New York below:

Well, even though fans have to wait a little more for Suhana’s debut in the Bollywood film industry, she still manages to steal the limelight, courtesy her father’s popularity as a superstar. has mentioned several times that he wants his children to first complete their education and the venture on to their own career paths. While Suhana is inclined towards acting, Aryan is keen on working behind the camera.

