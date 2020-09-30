Suhana Khan clarifies she would 'never' get her skin lightened after slamming trolls & thanks all for support

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently hit back at trolls on social media who attacked her over her skin colour. Now, she took to her handle and revealed that she has not got her skin lightened.

and 's daughter recently penned a long post about being trolled for her skin colour on social media and shared the kind of comments she often gets. Sharing the same, Suhana hit back at trolls and demanded an end to colourism in the country. Amid this, Suhana even shared comments where trolls accused her of getting her skin lightened via treatments. Now, Suhana has hit back at them and mentioned that she would never get it done.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared her post and expressed gratitude to all those who showered her with sweet messages and comments over the 'end colourism' post. Further, Suhana also replied back to trolls who accused her of getting skin treatment done. Suhana said that she has never got her skin lightened and never will. The star kid shared a throwback photo of herself on social media along with the troll comments and messages about her skin colour.

Suhana wrote, "Thank you for the nicest comments/messages. And umm.. No.. I didn't get my skin lightened loll I would never." Along with it, Suhana put several brown colour hearts.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter was backed up by many close friends. Zoya Akhtar, Mallika Dua, , , Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and others commented on Suhana's post and lauded her for speaking up against colourism. Suhana has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and often drops photos of her shenanigans at home. She recently shared a cryptic note on misogyny amid the ongoing social media unrest.

