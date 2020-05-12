Suhana Khan coming to BFF Ananya Panday’s aid to edit her photoshoot is every best friend ever; Take a look

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have been best friends since childhood. Recently, when Ananya needed help with editing a video, her BFF Suhana Khan came to her aid. Check it out.

In Bollywood, if there is a popular trio of friends that are often seen together in the city, it is , Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya have been the best of friends since childhood and often, when they post photos with each other on social media, they end up going viral. Speaking of this, amid lockdown, Ananya and Suhana have been staying at their homes and have not met up. But, that surely doesn’t come in the way of one bestie helping the other one.

Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared a video of her photoshoots that had been edited by none other than her best friend, Suhana Khan. Yes, for her best friend, Suhana turned editor and helped her edit her photo shoot video and make it flawless. In the video, we get glimpses of Ananya’s fashion statement and it’s worth the watch. On getting help from Suhana for editing her video, Ananya was all praises for her bestie and tagged her on her Instagram story.

Ananya shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “editing by the Queen @suhanakhan2” Seeing the video, surely left fans in awe of Suhana’s editing skills and well, now everyone also got to know another one of her talents, besides being an actor. It has been a while since fans of have wanted to know when Suhana Khan will be making her debut in Bollywood. Last year, Suhana’s short film, The Grey Part Of Blue released and fans loved her in the same. Recently, in a BTS clip of the short film, Suhana’s smile won hearts. When Ananya has been previously asked about her best friend's debut in Bollywood, she has always maintained that Suhana is extremely talented and she would love for her to be part of the same profession as her.

Check out Suhana’s editing on Ananya’s Instagram story snippets:

