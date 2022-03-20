Suhana Khan compliments BFF Shanaya Kapoor as she poses in a green thigh-high slit dress

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two Gen-Z star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood, who are extremely close to each other. They are quite active on social media and hardly ever fail to like and comment on each other’s posts. Time and again, Suhana has proved that she loves hyping up and rooting for her BFF Shanaya, and today, she gave us a glimpse of the same. Earlier today, Shanaya had taken to her Instagram space and posted a couple of pictures in a gorgeous green dress. Read on to know how Suhana complimented her.

In the pictures shared by Shanaya, she can be seen wearing a noodle-strapped green dress with a thigh-high slit. The young woman looked absolutely gorgeous and she carried her outfit with panache and confidence. Her hair was kept open and she styled them in soft waves. Her makeup looked flawless and it accentuated the overall look even further. Shanaya wrapped up the look with a pair of heels. Sharing the pictures, Shanaya captioned the post with a simple, but apt, green heart emoticon.

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans, friends, and loved ones. Among others, Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram post and complimented her friend as she wrote, “hotttt”.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s reaction to Shanaya Kapoor’s post:

Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in a Zoya Akhtar directorial which will be an adaptation of the international comic Archie.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will be making her big Bollywood debut in a Dharma productions film titled Bedhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also features Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

