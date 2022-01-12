Suhana Khan couldn't help but swoon over Ananya Panday's sizzling pics in colourful swimsuit

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best friends and their Instagram handles are proof. Both have shared pictures right from childhood to young days. Both never miss dropping a comment if any of them have posted any picture. Today, Ananya has shared a new set of pictures in a swimsuit and immediately her BFF dropped a comment. Well, undoubtedly the actress is looking extremely hot in the attire as she strikes a pose. To note, Ananya is gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan.

Talking about the pictures, they are clicked by a travel magazine. Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing a colourful outfit, Ananya wrote, “Caught a vibe.” The actress is wearing a lot of accessories to complete the look and left the hair open. Suhana commented saying ‘Wow’. Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis in the comments section. It is worth mentioning here that Ananya’s next film co starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Genhariyaan is releasing on a digital platform on February 11.

The teaser of the film was released and it looks like it is an intriguing relationship drama. The film was earlier supposed to be released in theatres. However, amid the current situation with COVID 19 pandemic, the makers opted for a direct to OTT release.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her film Liger. It also stars South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also part of this project. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she will be seen with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

