Suhana Khan, cousins Alia & Arjun Chhiba face 'post vacation blues' as Dubai holiday comes to an end; See Pic

's children Aryan and 's photos, videos and public appearances often take social media by storm. They had recently accompanied their father to show their support during the Indian Premier League 2020. Their appearances at the cricket matches often made noise on Twitter and so did Suhana's various selfies on Instagram. The Khan family was camping it in Dubai along with their cousins and looks like the Dubai trip has now come to an end.

Suhana's cousin Arjun Chhiba took to Instagram to share a picture of the crew and revealed that vacation withdrawal was indeed a real thing. In the photo, we can see Suhana posing with her cousins Alia Chhiba and Arjun along with a common friend. Suhana can be seen wearing a super stylish Diane von Furstenberg dress in which she had also shared a stunning photo on her Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Arjun Chhiba captioned it, "#postvacationblues." Take a look at Suhana Khan's photo with her cousins and friend below:

Just recently, Suhana had also shared a photo with Alia Chhiba on her Instagram Story that she misses hanging out with her cousin. The sister duo often shares stunning pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. Earlier, this month, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday surrounded by his family and loved ones. There, too, we got to see Suhana and her cousins snapping up some Instagram-worthy photos which also featured .

