Suhana Khan decks up for Holiday season as she flaunts her Christmas gift & perfectly winged eyeliner; PHOTO

Suhana Khan took to Instagram to drop a video of herself chilling indoors on Christmas. The star kid dolled up to celebrate the holiday season and was in a festive mood in her recent post.

and 's daughter, is a social media star. The star kid leaves netizens in awe with her style as well as her wit whenever she uploads a new photo on Instagram. Since it was Christmas yesterday, like all others, Suhana too soaked in the festive vibes and dropped a perfect post on her Instagram handle as a treat for all. Well, in no time, the star kid's post went viral and left fans gushing over her perfect makeup and hair.

Taking to her Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo of herself decked up with perfect Ariana Grande style makeup and hair. In the video, Suhana is seen getting goofy and zooming on her makeup and bling earrings and flaunting them as it apparently was her Christmas gift. Her perfectly winged eyeliner caught everyone's attention and left all in awe. The star kid also flaunted her blingy earrings and gave all a glimpse of her celebratory mood.

She captioned the video with a couple of Christmas emoticons including a gift emoticon that indicated that she had gotten a pair of earrings as a gift on the festival. Off late, Suhana has been quite regular in sharing updates on her Instagram account and fans surely are loving every bit of it.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's post:

Meanwhile, Suhana had recently shared a post for Disney and urged them to make an Indian Disney princess too. She had shared a photo of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. Last month, Suhana attended the IPL 2020 season with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and brothers and . Often, she was seen cheering for their team in the stands with her family.

