Suhana Khan deletes her latest PHOTO from New York diaries; Leaves fans confused

Suhana Khan is very famous among the masses. She is currently in New York studying but she always treats her fans with a lovely set of pictures.

Bollywood king and ’s daughter is a very popular star kid. She has millions of followers on social media. Suhana always shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She is currently in New York and has been treating fans with her lovely pictures from there too. Yesterday, she posted a picture on her social media but what made everyone confused is that she deleted the picture later. Her fans are wondering the reason behind it.

The star kid has also not given any reason behind this. Her current Instagram picture was posted by her seven days ago. In the deleted picture, Suhana was seen sitting at a table wearing a low-neck black dress with a belt around her waist. She had opted for glamourous makeup with lots of highlighters. She had applied dark brown lipstick. To accentuate the look more, she wore gold hoops and tied her hair neatly in a bun. Fans dropped lovely comments on her picture.

Shweta Bachchan’s daughter also dropped a comment and wrote "oooooo." However, it is to be noted here that Suhana has also restricted the comment to the people she follows.

Take a look at her deleted pic here:

Suhana is studying in New York. She has been often trolled for her skin colour but the star kid has given a befitting reply to all trollers. These things have never much affected her as she always mentions that we should celebrate each skin colour. Suhana had made her Instagram account public last year during the lockdown.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

