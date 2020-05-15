Suhana Khan demanding her shorts back from Ananya Panday as she eyes her top in new photos is every BFF ever

Suhana Khan shared a series of new photos clicked by her mom Gauri Khan. Her best friend Ananya Panday seemed to love her top in the photos and wanted to borrow it but Suhana had a savage response for her. Check it out.

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, and ’s daughter has already garnered a huge fan following, even before her debut in films. Suhana’s closest friends are actor Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and often the three girls hang out in the city. However, amid the lockdown, Suhana, Ananya are at home and often comment on each other’s social media posts. Recently, Suhana and Gauri Khan shared adorable clicks of the starkid and Ananya seemed to have loved them.

However, more than Suhana’s photos, Ananya loved her top that she had donned in the photos. Suhana is seen sporting a cool off-shoulder top in the photos along with jeans. Seeing the photos, Ananya couldn’t resist expressing her love for Suhana’s top but she also expressed that her best friend would never let her borrow it. However, this prompted Suhana to give her best friend a savage response and it will remind you of your BFFS amid lockdown.

Ananya wrote, “I like this top sue!! But ur never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.” Suhana replied to her Ananya and demanded her own shorts back first. Suhana wrote,“@ananyapanday give my shorts back.” This cute banter between the best friend is surely going to win your hearts.

Check out Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s banter:

Meanwhile, Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and since then, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter has been breaking the internet with her photos. With her recent photos, once again Suhana has left netizens rooting for her to debut in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Ananya has always maintained that Suhana is extremely talented and can make her debut whenever she wants. Currently, Suhana is at home amid the lockdown.

