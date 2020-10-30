Suhana Khan digs out the goofiest video of Ananya Panday with AbRam, Shanaya & her to wish BFF on her birthday

Suhana Khan took to social media to send out birthday love to her best friend, Ananya Panday on her birthday. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter chose the perfect video to share featuring AbRam, Shanaya, Ananya and her and left the internet in awe.

Birthdays surely are a special occasion for everyone and for Bollywood stars, they become even more memorable due to the love that their friends and family pour in. Speaking of this, Ananya Panday has turned a year older today and is celebrating her birthday. And on this special day, her best friend picked the perfect surprise for her in the form of a cute birthday wish. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor are Bollywood's gorgeous girl gang of Gen Z and often, their photos together go viral.

On Ananya's birthday, Suhana dug out the cutest video featuring the Khaali Peeli actress in a goofy avatar with , Shanaya and her. The TikTok video was of a challenge where Suhana, Abram, Ananya and Shanaya had to put a finger down if they had ever been rejected. Surprisingly, AbRam, Suhana and Shanaya were seen putting their fingers down but Ananya did not. Suhana was surprised by the fact that her 7-year-old brother had faced rejection and the 22-year-old BFF Ananya had not. She joked about it in her birthday wish caption.

Not just this, Suhana also shared a gorgeous throwback photo of the good old days when she, Ananya and Shanaya used to hang out together. In the photo, we could see the gorgeous ladies dressed in black outfits and posing together. On the video, Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday. When the 7 yr olds been rejected and the 22 yr old hasn't. Teach us your ways pls @ananyapanday." On the other photo, Suhana wrote, "love u forever @ananyapanday."

Take a look at Suhana Khan's birthday wish for Ananya Panday:

Meanwhile, Suhana has been spending time in UAE with her mom , dad SRK, brothers Aryan and AbRam amid the IPL 2020 season. The star kid has been missing her best friend Ananya as amid the COVID 19 pandemic, they have reportedly not met up in person. Today, on Ananya's birthday, wishes have been pouring in from every one of her friends and family. Her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday also took to social media to pen heartfelt birthday wishes for Ananya.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

