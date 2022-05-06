Suhana Khan drools over Shanaya Kapoor’s gorgeous avatar in white indo-western outfit; PICS

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been dominating the headlines as she is all set to make her debut in Bedhadak. Her first look as Nimrit left the Btown cheering for her. While fans are eagerly waiting for her first film, Shanaya keeps them entertained with her pictures every now and then. Speaking of which, Shanaya shared a series of new photos from the Eid bash at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s residence. Her new pictures left BFF Suhana Khan in complete awe. Needless to say, Suhana is Shanaya’s biggest cheerleader as she often leaves compliments on her post.

In the latest post, Shanaya slipped into ivory outfit. The diva gave the traditional ensemble a miss at the Eid bash and rocked stylish co-ord sets instead. Shanaya wore a heavily-embroidered blouse with a pair of flared trousers. To complete the look, the star kid added a chic embroidered jacket-style cape. Shanaya captioned the picture with a white heart emoticon. Soon her BFF Suhana rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Wowwww”. Tara Sutaria also commented, “Looove this on you”.

Take a look:

Previously, when Shanaya's film was announced, Suhana rooted for her. SRK’s daughter had shared Shanaya's poster on her Instagram story and wished her the best.

To note, Bedhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan. It is produced by Karan Johar. On the other hand, Suhana also is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film is based on the Archies comics.

