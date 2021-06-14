  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan drops an alluring PHOTO as she dolls up in a little black dress in New York

Suhana Khan has once again shared a photograph of herself on Instagram and undoubtedly, she looks stunning in it!
5416 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan Suhana Khan drops an alluring PHOTO as she dolls up in a little black dress in New York (Pic Credit- Suhana Khan Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has already become a celebrity on social media and the star kid frequently shares pictures and videos. On Monday, Suhana dropped a beautiful view of the sunset from her New York apartment, however, she also shared a picture of herself which was just stunning. Suhana styled a black dress in which she looked gorgeous and completed the look with accessories like rings, bangles, and a thin necklace. Suhana simply wrote “bye” for the sunset view and a black heart emoji for herself. 

Recently, Suhana Khan celebrated her 21st birthday and shared a breathtaking photo on Insta, and wrote “twentyone”. A lot of celebs wished her a happy birthday. Ananya Panday wrote, “Tinkerbell”, while her mom, Gauri Khan, also shared a picture of Suhana and wrote, “Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back to Gauri’s post, "I love you." Suhana is currently pursuing filmmaking at a university in New York and aspires to become an actress. 

Take a look a Suhana Khan’s pictures-

In an interview with Vogue back in 2018, Suhana talked about the impact of her father’s popularity, she said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” she said. She further added, “I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him.”

Also Read: Suhana Khan shares a staggering PIC on Instagram; Ananya Panday calls her ‘prettiest person ever’

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

close