Suhana Khan drops a glimpse of ‘quarantine filming’ shenanigans and her various expressions leave fans amazed

Suhana Khan took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos of an apparent upcoming project that she has been working on amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Seeing her different expressions, fans were left in complete awe.

and ’s daughter is among the popular star kids in Bollywood whose debut is eagerly awaited. While Suhana is currently pursuing her higher education at New York University, she has worked in a short film for her graduation project and it was titled The Grey Part of Blue. The gorgeous star kid stunned everyone with the short film and since then, fans have been waiting to see her on the big screen. Amid this, Suhana has teased fans with BTS stills of her upcoming project on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself as she filmed amid the self quarantine at home. In the photos, Suhana could be seen showing a variety of expressions as she shot for some project amid the lockdown. Suhana has been spending time at home amid the COVID 19 lockdown and often has shared photos of her shenanigans on social media. However, for the first time, she shared her filming photos and left netizens excited.

Suhana captioned the photos as, “Congrats if u haven't seen me crying~ quarantine filming.” In one of the photos, Suhana is seen crying while in another, she is seen in a pensive mood. The gorgeous star kids managed to captivate everyone with her expressions and leave them eager to see her on the big screen. Several of her close friends and family commented on her post as well. Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana expressed that she ‘loved it.’ while Shanaya Kapoor’s mom, Maheep Kapoor also lauded Suhana for her expressions.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s post:

