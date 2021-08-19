Suhana Khan drops hearts, Khushi Kapoor goes 'insane' over Shanaya Kapoor's ethereal lehenga look; PICS

It has been a busy time for the Kapoor family as Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor got married on Saturday to Karan Boolani and on Wednesday night, their relative Antara Marwah had her baby shower. Shanaya Kapoor also joined Anil Kapoor, , Boney Kapoor, and other members of the family for celebrations. Now, Shanaya has shared her stunning ethnic look for the function and it has managed to wow everyone including , Khushi Kapoor, Alanna Panday and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared several photos to showcase her traditional attire by Manish Malhotra. She is seen clad in a yellow and gold blouse and a lehenga skirt. With it, Shanaya has teamed up a light blue and yellow dupatta. She is seen accessorising her look with a maang tikka and a bracelet that matched the colour of her ethnic wear. The star kid looked glamourous in the traditional look. Her best friend Suhana Khan was quick to drop two heart emoticons for her. Even Khushi Kapoor reacted and wrote, "Insane", on Shanaya's photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, inside photos from Antara Marwah's baby shower showcase how the Kapoor family cousins including Rhea Kapoor, , Arjun, Khushi and others had a gala time at the family function. The photos shared by Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have been going viral on social media from last night's get together at the baby shower.

On Monday, Shanaya and others from the Kapoor family partied the night away at Anil Kapoor's house as he hosted a bash for newlyweds Rhea and Karan Boolani.

