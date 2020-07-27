Suhana Khan drops a ‘stunning’ comment on Ananya Panday’s monochrome photo; Netizens love their PDA

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

We all know that Ananya Panday and are childhood BFFs and after Ananya’s Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Suhana’s debut and while we don’t quite know as to when will that happen, what is amazing to see is that Suhana and Ananya share an amazing bond. While earlier, Suhana and Ananya were often papped out and about the city, due to COVID 19, we don’t see these ladies chilling together but they always make sure to drop cute comments on each other’s social media posts.

And so yesterday, when Ananya Panday posted a monochrome photo on Instagram, amid a host of comments, Suhana’s comment was something that caught our attention as she wrote, “Stunning” and we too feel that the photo is absolutely delightfully gorgeous. Later, Ananya replied to Suhana’s comment as the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, “youuuu sueee..”

Also, it was just a few days back that Suhana celebrated her 20th quarantine birthday at home with mom and daddy , and taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration as she posed for a photo on her terrace and also, shared a handwritten note that she received from AbRam. Talking about Suhana Khan, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University, however, due to the pandemic, Suhana Khan came back to Mumbai to be with her parents.

