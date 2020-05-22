Suhana Khan enjoys a breathtaking sunset and listens to Lana Del Rey before ringing in 20th birthday

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan went public on Instagram and while she refrains from sharing much on social media, she did give a sneak peek of what she was up to on the evening before her birthday.

and 's daughter turns 20 today and the young star kid has already found a loyal fan base. Don't believe us? Well, for starters, Suhana was already trending on Twitter on Friday morning as fans flooded social media to wish her on her 20th birthday. Not just that, Suhana also has a number of fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram who keep up to date with the star kid's happenings in US and India. Earlier this year, Suhana went public on Instagram and while she refrains from sharing much on social media, she did give a sneak peek of what she was up to on the evening before her birthday.

For the unversed, Suhana is back home in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic and has been spending some quality time with her family. On Thursday evening, hours before she could turn 20, Suhana watched the gorgeous and breathtaking sunset from her home Mannat. Presumably clicked from Mannat's sundeck, it is indeed a sight to behold. Sharing the photo on her Instagram Story, Suhana also revealed that Lana Del Rey's Cinnamon Girl was her pick for the evening. "Cinnamon Girl Lana Lana Lana!!!" Suhana captioned the photo.

Check it out below:

Suhana Khan, who studies in NYU Tisch School of The Arts, returned home in March before the country went into a complete lockdown mode. Suhana aspires to be an actress just like her father Shah Rukh Khan and even featured in a short film while she was studying in the UK.

