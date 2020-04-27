Suhana Khan enjoys a hearty laugh with co star in a BTS clip from her short film The Grey Part Of Blue; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue. Behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot showcases Suhana turning into a total goofball and it’s too cute to miss. Check it out.

and ’s daughter, always manages to make it to the headlines with her social media uploads. However, last year, Suhana became the talk of the town due to her debut short film, The Grey Part Of Blue. Suhana made her acting debut in a short film that she shot for graduation in college with her friends. The film got an overwhelming response due to Suhana’s debut stint as a young girl travelling with her boyfriend.

Now, behind-the-scenes footage of the short film was released on YouTube and it showcases Suhana in a totally different light. From laughing her heart out with her co-stars to having fun while shooting, Suhana seemed to be enjoying being on the sets of the short film. In the video, we get to see Suhana enjoying a light moment with her co-actor over a sandwich conversation. Suhana’s mesmerising and hearty laugh in the behind-the-scenes video will surely remind you of Shah Rukh.

Also Read|Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor: Star kids who give summer wardrobe goals; Check out PHOTOS

The film came out last year and featured Suhana as a young girl who is travelling with her boyfriend and in the midst of the journey they discover how their relationship has changed. Suhana’s acting debut in the short film left everyone mesmerised and many of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been excited about her debut in Bollywood. Currently, Suhana is at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. However, last year, she started her higher education at New York University. When Suhana went to the university on the first day, mom Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of her walking to the same and left the internet in awe.

Check out Suhana Khan’s BTS fun with co-stars of The Grey Part Of Blue:

Meanwhile, Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and since then, shares her own photos and videos on social media. Her fans love seeing her photos and recently, Suhana had shared a stunning photo of herself standing at Mannat’s balcony and gazing at the sunset. It went viral on social media.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :InstagramYouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×