Suhana Khan enjoys a hearty laugh with co star in a BTS clip from her short film The Grey Part Of Blue; WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan always manages to make it to the headlines with her social media uploads. However, last year, Suhana became the talk of the town due to her debut short film, The Grey Part Of Blue. Suhana made her acting debut in a short film that she shot for graduation in college with her friends. The film got an overwhelming response due to Suhana’s debut stint as a young girl travelling with her boyfriend.
Now, behind-the-scenes footage of the short film was released on YouTube and it showcases Suhana in a totally different light. From laughing her heart out with her co-stars to having fun while shooting, Suhana seemed to be enjoying being on the sets of the short film. In the video, we get to see Suhana enjoying a light moment with her co-actor over a sandwich conversation. Suhana’s mesmerising and hearty laugh in the behind-the-scenes video will surely remind you of Shah Rukh.
The film came out last year and featured Suhana as a young girl who is travelling with her boyfriend and in the midst of the journey they discover how their relationship has changed. Suhana’s acting debut in the short film left everyone mesmerised and many of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been excited about her debut in Bollywood. Currently, Suhana is at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. However, last year, she started her higher education at New York University. When Suhana went to the university on the first day, mom Gauri Khan shared a glimpse of her walking to the same and left the internet in awe.
Check out Suhana Khan’s BTS fun with co-stars of The Grey Part Of Blue:
I just released the BEHIND THE SCENES video to my short film The Grey Part of Blue. You guys highly requested it so here it is! It is live now! (LINK IN BIO) Here are some teasers btw! This video is super special to me as I now finally share how we made The Grey Part of Blue. The real thing! So yeah, rush to my bio. Show as much love as you want, share it around! Everything! And maybe you’ll want to watch the short film again Love you guys, take care during these weird times! Big love to the whole crew, the team, the friends #thegreypartofblue
Meanwhile, Suhana recently made her Instagram account public and since then, shares her own photos and videos on social media. Her fans love seeing her photos and recently, Suhana had shared a stunning photo of herself standing at Mannat’s balcony and gazing at the sunset. It went viral on social media.
