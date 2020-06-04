Suhana Khan enjoys rains with mom Gauri Khan as they chill in Mannat’s balcony over a cup of coffee; See PICS

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, enjoyed the first showers with mom Gauri Khan over coffee and chatter; Take a look

As we speak, is studying at a film school in New York, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she is back in Mumbai to be with daddy and family. Earlier, we used to often snap Suhana Khan out and about the city with her BFFs- Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, however, due to the COVID crisis, she is quarantining at home. And today, just when we were missing her latest photos, we got our hands on some unseen photos of Suhana Khan and mom as the two were snapped sitting in the balcony of Mannat enjoying tea while Mumbai experienced its first showers.

In the photos, we can see Gauri Khan holding a cup of coffee/chai while chatting with Suhana and Suhana is seen sitting on the couch. A few days back, Suhana’s trainer took to Instagram to post a collage of before lockdown and during lockdown photo of Suhana Khan as the star kid trained virtually for belly dancing with her trainer. Well, it was recently that Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public and ever since, the star kid has been sharing photos on her channel.

Check out Suhana Khan and mom Gauri Khan's photos here:

Talking about Suhana Khan, post graduating from London, she is currently studying at a film school in New York University. During Suhana’s graduation in London, she was awarded the Russell Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. Also, last year, the star kid made her acting debut in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue.

