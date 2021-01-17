Suhana Khan flaunts her curves and blows kisses as she wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday

Suhana Khan is celebrating her cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday. The aspiring actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a few unseen moments with her sister.

is digging into her archives to wish her cousin sister Alia Chhiba on her birthday. For the unversed, Alia is Suhana's maternal cousin. They are related through 's brother Vikrant Chhiba. Over the years, photos and videos of the duo have surfaced online, giving a glimpse at their bond. They were also seen together at 's birthday bash in Dubai last year. Today, on the occasion of Alia's birthday, Suhana shared a couple of videos and a photo to wish her.

In the first video, Suhana and Alia posed in front of the mirror. While Alia donned a black outfit, Suhana was seen wearing a printed top with her slender waistline on display. In another video, the two were seen goofing and blowing kisses at the camera. In a photo she shared, Suhana and Alia were seen wearing long dresses with their masks on. She shared the gallery of posts with the messages, "Happy Birthday to my sisterrr," "I love u sm" and "kisses". Check out the photos below:

Suhana has been away from the spotlight for she is studying at New York University. The aspiring actress joined the university soon after she completed her course in the UK. However, during the pandemic, Suhana returned to India was seen spending time with her family in Mumbai. Although she hasn't revealed details about her course yet, Suhana has been giving glimpses of her life via her social media posts.

