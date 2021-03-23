Suhana Khan flaunts her radiant skin under the sun whilst spending time with friends in New York; PHOTOS

Suhana Khan took to her social media to share snaps of her spending time in the city of New York along with her friends. Take a look.

’s daughter has taken social media by storm. The young diva is very active on the photo and video sharing platform and has garnered a fan-following of 1.6 million on her Instagram handle. The starlet loves sharing memories online, particularly of her time in New York, along with her friends. Suhana also has a great sense of style which is evident from her jaw-dropping pictures that she regularly keeps her fans updated with.

Suhana took to her Instagram handle to share more pictures of her day out with her friends. In the photos, the young diva can be seen enjoying the sun out in New York City along with her girlfriends. The starlet can be seen with her hair sleeked back in a ponytail, donning a violet coloured turtleneck dress. To accessorize, the stunner wore a minimalistic necklace along with small hoop earrings and had light makeup on. Suhana also posted a short video flaunting her outfit choice for the day. She captioned the post, “peaches & the big apple”. Fans were taken aback by the gorgeous snaps of the starlet and commented heart eyes emojis to show their admiration.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s post:

The young starlet posted on her Instagram nearly 3 weeks after her last picture which had her in the kitchen grating cheese. Suhana is a fan of the golden-hour and is often seen clicking pictures under the bright yellow light. The diva also likes partying with her friends as she enjoys her time in the city.

