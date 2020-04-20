Suhana Khan gazing at the sunset from Mannat amid lockdown in THIS hazy photo is beyond beautiful

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story to share a blurry but beautiful photo from Mannat’s balcony. Check it out.

Among the most popular star kids, if there is one whose Bollywood debut is highly anticipated, it is and ’s daughter, . While Suhana went to New York University to study films last year, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the young diva returned home. Since the lockdown, Suhana has been spending time at home with her family and recently, had shared photos of indulging in makeup sessions with mom Gauri Khan. Recently, Suhana shared yet another cool photo while spending time in Mannat.

Taking to her Instagram account, Suhana shared a stunning photo of standing on the balcony of Mannat and gazing at the sunset. While the photo was hazy, one could easily make out that Suhana is standing and enjoying the sunset amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Standing in Mannat’s balcony and overlooking the sea and sun, the blurry click also seemed extremely beautiful. Suhana could be seen clad in casuals while her hair was left open. Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter surely was captured in a breathtaking frame in her latest photo from Mannat.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sports a casual look as she steps out in the city

Meanwhile, recently, Suhana shared a couple of photos of how she nailed her make up session while spending time at home with parents Gauri and Shah Rukh. The gorgeous star kid was also in the news when she made her Instagram account public. Fans of Shah Rukh love to see photos of his kids on social media and every time a new photo of Suhana is shared by her, fans make it go viral. Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Suhana is at home. However, prior to this, she was in New York studying at a film school. Last year, her short film that was shot during her grad, The Grey Part Of Blue was released on YouTube and immediately fans of SRK made it go viral.

Check out Suhana Khan’s latest photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×