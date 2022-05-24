Suhana Khan gets all the love from Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan as she drops birthday snaps.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had a super special birthday celebration as the young star kid turned 22 on 22 May. The birthday was indeed a special one for Suhana as she celebrated it on the sets of her first film The Archies. Suhana was surrounded by her co-stars and the film's crew as prep for the film is well underway.

Taking to Instagram, almost 2 days since her birthday, Suhana shared a couple of snaps with her co-stars. She also gave her fans and followers a peek into the birthday celebrations as she shared a couple of photos of her birthday decor and outfit. Suhana's birthday post was a happy one and her friends also made sure to shower love on her.

In fact, Suhana's co-star Agastya Nanda's mum Shweta Bachchan also commented on her post and wrote, "Happy days x." Whereas, Khushi Kapoor dropped white hearts in the comments section. Choreographer Caesar also commented on the post with a bunch of cake emojis, whereas Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday had some thoughts.

Commenting on the picture, Ananya wrote, "Where are my flowers," pointing out to the variety of flowers that Suhana had shared on the gram. To this, the birthday girl replied, "@ananyapanday I sleep next to them every night."

Take a look at Suhana's post and the comments on it:

Zoya Akhtar left the Internet divided when she announced her next project - Netflix film The Archies. Starring young star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda who will be making their debut, the project also features a bunch of young and new actors.

These include Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. While the film's first look has impressed a section of netizens, some others have called out the project for nepotism.

