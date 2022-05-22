Suhana Khan gets sweetest birthday wish from Shanaya Kapoor; Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey share unseen pics.

Suhana Khan is completing another year round the sun as she celebrates her 22nd birthday today. While mum Gauri Khan already wished her on Instagram, Suhana's BFF Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to wish her with an unseen photo. In the photo, Suhana can be seen lounging on a outdoor lounger, presumably by the pool, as she sips on her drink.

While Suhana can be seen sitting with her glasses and a chic dress on, Shanaya can be seen lying next to her with her legs outside the lounger. Sharing the photo, Shanaya captioned it, "sisters by heart." Meanwhile, Shanaya's mum Maheep Kapoor also took to Instagram, to wish Suhana and shared adorable childhood photos of the girls. In one photo, we get to see a baby Suhana and Shanya posing in the pool.

Ananya Panday wished Suhana as the clock struck 12 and wrote “Happy Birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love you so so much Sue Pixie." Whereas, her mum Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share some unseen photos of the birthday girl with her daughters. In a rare childhood photo, Suhana, Ananya and Ananya's sister Rysa Pandey can be seen playing together.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's birthday wishes:

Birthday girl Suhana Khan is preparing for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Netflix's film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will essay the role of Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor will be seen as Betty, and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Set in the 1960s, the film is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics.

