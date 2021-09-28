Suhana Khan gives fans a sneak peek into Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC; See here

Superstar and interior designer ’s daughter is quite active on social media. The star kid might not be in the film industry yet, but she enjoys a massive fan following of 2 million followers on Instagram. Suhana, who is currently pursuing film studies, recently grabbed all the spotlight as it was reported that she will be making her debut appearance. Amid all the buzz about her debut, Suhana is completing her education at New York University.

While Suhana is busy completing her course in New York, she makes sure to take out time to spend with her friends and close ones. Not only this, she keeps her fans updated every now and then. Needless to say, the star kid’s trending pictures and posts break the internet and go viral in no time. Speaking of which, a few moments back Suhana took to her gram and treated her fans with a sneak peek from her Monday evening. She shared a stunning glimpse from Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City. Looks like Suhana is completely enjoying her musical evening.

Take a look:

Recently, the star kid went out to party in New York City with her friends and her pictures set the internet on fire. For her night out, Suhana opted for a stunning in a strapless leather bodycon dress in burgundy colour. She paired her look with nude heels and a mini white purse. The star kid posted a black heart while sharing the picture on her Instagram.

In terms of work, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of the Archie comics. A source closed to the development stated, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz. It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paper work will be done once Suhana and her father, Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch”.