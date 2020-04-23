Suhana Khan gives a glimpse of her lockdown mood and it's totally relatable

Sharing a monochrome boomerang on her Instagram Story, Suhana Khan's close up shot looked picture perfect. Check out her lockdown mood below:

and 's daughter is back home in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic. The star kid who currently studies in New York returned home before air operations were suspended. Just like Janhvi Kapoor's sister . With university classes now shifted online, looks like boredom is slowly and surely hitting Suhana. On Thursday, the young one took to Instagram to share a boomerang which aptly reflected her mood.

Sharing a monochrome boomerang on her Instagram Story, Suhana's close up shot looked picture perfect. She captioned the video, "Uhhhh," making it clear that staying indoors though for good, can also be boring. However, the star kid did look pretty with her hair on point. Suhana is an accessory lover and this video was proof. Her rings and bracelets were on full display.

Suhana Khan, who eventually plans to step into Bollywood, recently made her Instagram public. For the longest time, Suhana had the private switch on, keeping her social media life exclusive to her followers. While she graduated last year from Ardingly College, UK, she is now specialising in arts and drama from New York University's Tisch School of The Arts. With New York being one of the worst-affected regions due to the pandemic, it is not known when things would go back to normal. Suhana, on the other hand, has been learning belly dance via video streaming with her instructor. She is also perfecting her make up skills and had shared some pictures on her Instagram as well.

