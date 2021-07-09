Suhana Khan gives a glimpse of her toned midriff in THESE sunkissed PHOTOS; Navya Nanda reacts

Suhana Khan often shares lots of pictures on her Instagram handle. Fans love her and always showers love.

Bollywood star ’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following. She is one of the most famous star kids. The star kid is yet to make her debut in Bollywood but she constantly shared pictures on her official Instagram handle. Her pictures take no time in going viral and fans also love to see her. She is often seen sharing sun-kissed pictures on social media. And today also shared another set of pictures which has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, she captioned the pictures with emojis. In the pictures, the star kid is seen wearing a sleeveless top with leather pants. She completed her look with a sling bag and opted for open hair. Shah Rukh’s daughter is wearing shiny makeup with nude lipstick. In the photos, she also flaunted her toned midriff. Fans immediately showered love on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Wow”. While another called her a perfectionist. Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Navya Nanda also commented.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Maheep Kapoor called her stunning.

The star kid stays in New York and recently shared a couple of glimpses of her apartment. She is studying there for her higher education. To note, she was featured in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue during her grad in the UK. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen Pathan. The shooting of the film has started.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

