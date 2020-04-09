Suhana Khan gives models a run for their money in her latest stunning sunkissed photo; Check It Out

After years of keeping her Instagram private, Suhana Khan made her profile public last month and gave her fans a sneak peek into it. Check out her latest photo below.

is not just any other star kid. and 's daughter is far off from making her Bollywood debut but Suhana already has a massive following on social media along with a number of dedicated fan clubs. The star kid recently made headlines for going public with her Instagram account. After years of keeping it private, Suhana made her profile public and gave her fans a sneak peek into it. Now, her Instagram is one stop place for all photos and videos of the star kid for fan clubs.

Just a few days ago, Suhana Khan changed her display picture on Instagram and it is all things. And if not anything, it definitely suggests that the star kid is ready to face the camera. Suhana looks stunning as her eyes do all the talking. The profile shot also speaks a lot about her love for accessories with her multiple ear piercings.

Check out Suhana's latest Instagram DP:

Suhana had returned home from New York owing to the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak and has been spending her quarantine period with SRK and Gauri at their home in Mumbai. Gauri had recently revealed that her daughter is picking up make-up skills.

The star kid also making sure to put her time to best use and is taking online belly dancing lessons. Suhana’s belly dancing trainer Sanjana Muthreja had shared a picture of the two after their session which happened through a video call.

