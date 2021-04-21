Suhana Khan gives us a glimpse of her toned midriff as she flaunts her green and blue OOTD in a mirror selfie

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has yet again left netizens in awe of her style and looks with her latest mirror selfie. The star kid also flaunted her lean frame in the photo.

If there is one star kid who has been making waves since she made her Instagram account public, it is 's daughter, . The star kid, who is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, already has a massive amount of followers on her Instagram handle and from time to time, she shares glimpses of her life on the same. Not just her life, Suhana even treats her followers with photos of her looks and leaves them in awe. Speaking of this, her recent mirror selfie gives us a glimpse of her slender frame and style.

Taking to the Instagram story, Suhana shared a photo of herself as she dolled up for the day to head out in New York. The star kid did not just give all a glimpse of her look of the day with her selfie but even of her toned midriff. In the photo, we can see Suhana slaying in a green crop top with baggy blue denim jeans. With it, Shah Rukh's daughter can be seen carrying an expensive green army candy and to complete her look of the day Suhana added a cool pair of white and golden kicks.

Sharing the selfie, Suhana did not show her face and cropped it out while clicking the photo but did give us a glimpse of her bedroom. She captioned the photo with a green heart emoticon.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Suhana shared a couple of glimpses from her New York apartment and gave all a sneak peek of her life in the Big Apple. She even shared a beautiful sunkissed photo with the apartment photos and left netizens gushing. The star kid left for New York to complete her higher education back in January 2021 after spending the lockdown months with her family. While there is no update about Suhana's debut in Bollywood, she has featured in a short film, The Grey Part Of Blue during her grad in the UK.

